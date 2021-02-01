Lisk (LSK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15.62 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00004059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $173.71 million and $15.62 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010383 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,095,043 coins and its circulating supply is 127,159,805 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

