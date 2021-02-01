Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Linde by 35.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.92. 16,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

