Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Linde by 35.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

NYSE:LIN traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.50. The company had a trading volume of 50,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,289. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

