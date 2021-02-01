Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $245.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

