Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.00. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $553,192.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $748,732.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 20,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $115.26. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,632. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $125.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

