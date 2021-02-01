Lightstreams Reaches One Day Volume of $2,158.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $968,699.25 and $2,158.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

