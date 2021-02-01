Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$100.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$61.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$60.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$70.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.46.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$83.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$85.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.24. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

