Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading 9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s stock price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lightspeed POS traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $70.74. Approximately 552,462 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 456,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,920,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $3,684,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,457,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of -85.71.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.