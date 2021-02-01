LifeVantage (LFVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.42.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.