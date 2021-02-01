Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $887.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,026,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,096,794.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 153,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

