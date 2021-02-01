Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $146.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

