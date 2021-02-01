Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Down 23.7% in January

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $145.17 on Monday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.60. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

