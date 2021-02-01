LHT Price Tops $0.0047 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, LHT has traded up 170.8% against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $235,291.56 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007401 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003041 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007116 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000071 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.