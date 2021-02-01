LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

NYSE:LPL opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. LG Display has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LG Display by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 594,271 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 210,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

