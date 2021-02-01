Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LXP. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 128,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

