Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.37 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LXRX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gabelli lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $7.91 on Monday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

