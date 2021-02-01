Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Short Interest Update

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 138.3% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.52. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.56.

In related news, CEO Christopher Bunka acquired 195,500 shares of Lexaria Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

