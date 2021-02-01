Levolution Price Up 4.9% This Week (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Levolution has a market cap of $7.05 million and $260,816.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00067283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00884519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00051651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.54 or 0.04402034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

LEVL is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,507,453 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

Levolution can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

