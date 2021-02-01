Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

LESL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Leslie’s stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,286,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

