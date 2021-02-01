Lesa Sroufe & Co Trims Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lessened its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Total accounts for about 1.7% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Total were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Total by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,319,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,454,000 after buying an additional 180,679 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after acquiring an additional 462,380 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,103,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 64,939 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,298,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Total by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,935,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

