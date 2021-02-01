Lesa Sroufe & Co Invests $230,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 718,852 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after buying an additional 572,188 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after buying an additional 369,740 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

