Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the period. Orange accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 6.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 144,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Orange by 14.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 76,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Orange by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 252,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $14.61.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

