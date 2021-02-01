Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,188 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $83.15 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

