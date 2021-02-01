LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,772.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,637.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

