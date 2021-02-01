Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $1,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.