Legal & General Group’s (LGGNY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Legal & General Group stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

