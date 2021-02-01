Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Insider Toby Strauss Acquires 1,123 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) insider Toby Strauss acquired 1,123 shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66).

Shares of LGEN traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 247 ($3.23). 8,058,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,234,061. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 263.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 228.13. The company has a market cap of £14.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96. Legal & General Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 320.50 ($4.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

