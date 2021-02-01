Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of AZN opened at $50.60 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.