Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

ALK stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

