Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Takes $960,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $147.33 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

