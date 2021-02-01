Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Takes $452,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,779.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,744.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1,343.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,121.24 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.