Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,200 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000. Chegg makes up about 3.0% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 709.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

NYSE CHGG opened at $95.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.56. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.