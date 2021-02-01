Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $9.25 on Monday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

