Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

