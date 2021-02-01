Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Invests $724,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 283,279 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $63,038,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 28,638 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $225.56 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.