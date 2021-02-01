Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 19,000 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Insperity accounts for 1.2% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 42,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $3,366,420.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,560,479.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $499,940.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,605.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,401 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

NSP opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

