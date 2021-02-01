Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,000. Fiserv accounts for about 6.1% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

