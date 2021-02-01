Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes $595,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.