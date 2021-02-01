Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,033,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 93,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $17,404,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of F stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.