Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $943,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $90.99 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $96.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.