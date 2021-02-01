Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $5.59 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 249,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

