Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $10.06 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 459,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 63,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 67,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 478,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 166,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 501,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 101,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.83 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

