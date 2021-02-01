Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 398,874 iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 398,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,646,000. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 9.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $61.29 on Monday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25.

