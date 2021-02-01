Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,285 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 0.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $187.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

