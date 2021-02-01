LATOKEN Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $34,143.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00066039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00872963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.49 or 0.04337991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020059 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

