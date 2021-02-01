Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 121.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after acquiring an additional 380,473 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 61.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $15.50 on Monday, reaching $499.45. The company had a trading volume of 49,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $508.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.48. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $585.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.15.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

