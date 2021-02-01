Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,014,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 9,019,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,845.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KGTFF opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39. Krung Thai Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Krung Thai Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

