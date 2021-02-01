Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after buying an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after buying an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

