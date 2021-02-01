Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $648.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report $648.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $635.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $661.00 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $652.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

KTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. 7,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,305. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 133,039 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 229.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 658,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

