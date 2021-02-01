Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 87,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG opened at $54.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

